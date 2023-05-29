Cole Land & Transportation hosts cookout and Memorial Day service

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Cole Land transportation museum held a wreath laying service on Memorial Day to honor fallen family and friends.

The group hosted a cookout and held a service in which spectators got the honor to be in the presence of a few World War II veterans.

Museum director Jennifer Munson said it’s important to host events like these.

She said it’s an honor to not only recognize those who have served but to teach the younger generation the importance of Patriotism.

“I think a lot of the younger generations are losing grips with patriotism and that’s why our veteran interview program here at the museum is so important,” said Munson.

“It teaches these children to respect our flag, to respect those who fought for our country, those who died for our country and what is means to us because it’s still important and we wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for those folks who fought for us.”

The service had guest speakers to talk about Memorial Day and many were happy to be together again to honor.

If you’re looking for events with the museum you can go to their website.

