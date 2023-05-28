Maine campgrounds see crowds for Memorial Day Weekend

HANCOCK COUNTY, Maine (WABI) -The Memorial Day Weekend is one of the busiest travel times of the year, and many of those travelers are making it out to campgrounds across the state.

The KOA Waterfront Campground on Mount Desert Island and Wild Acadia Camping Resort in Trenton are eager to accommodate campers this year and hope that this weekend’s crowds will be an indicator for a busy summer season.

Both Mainers and tourists from all over are taking advantage of the warm weather today as RVs and tents are once again on the highways and filling up camp sites.

Whether you prefer waterslides and minigolf on your camping trip or just want to pitch a tent on the coastline, these campgrounds have you covered.

”We’ve opened May 5th and the first weekend we were probably about half full. The weekends have still been pretty full, but this weekend we were completely full.” said Jason Cassell, assistant manager at Bar Harbor/Oceanside KOA

“I mean the waters right there it’s got a nice sea breeze and it’s been wonderful here.” said camper Jim Berry

If you plan on making it out to Wild Acadia Camping Resort and don’t have time to camp, day passes are available to enjoy their attractions.

Both campgrounds say spots are booking up fast this summer, so now is the time to reserve a campsite.

Spots are almost gone at both campsites for the July Fourth weekend.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.