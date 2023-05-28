Hot and breezy today cooler for the start of the work week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Today will be the warmest day of the Holiday weekend with temperatures soaring into the 80′s. Good news is dewpoints will stay in the 40′s and 50′s making it feel more comfortable. With high pressure dominating the region and a shortwave trough digging in from the north, the pressure gradient force will tightening up and lead to westerly winds gusting up to 35 mph, especially north. A dry cold front will push through this evening, even though it will be dry, there is a chance it conjures up some some sprinkles as it passes. In addition to some possible sprinkles it could bring some transient patchy cloud cover late this afternoon and evening. Other than the front, expect lots of sunshine! Gorgeous weather will continue into tonight with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Winds will turn out of the north behind the cold front and lows drop into the mid to upper 40′s north to low 50′s Downeast. With it being a holiday weekend with plenty of sun and warm temperatures, water recreation is inevitable, however water temperatures on lakes, rivers, and along the coast are still in the low 50′s which is dangerously cold. Stay out of the water and try to just enjoy with your eyes for now.

The quiet weather pattern will continue to grant us quiet and dry weather into the work week. With the passage of the cold front Sunday evening, temperatures moderate for the start of the work week. Highs on Monday drop to right around average, making it into the upper 60′s with some spots touching the lower 70′s. Expect warmer temperatures on Tuesday. With winds out of the south the coast will be cooler than the north. Expect 60′s and 70′s Downeast with temperatures as high as the lower 80′s up north. Temperatures continue to warm back up into the 80′s across the state come Wednesday and Thursday. However a cold front will begin to cross the state form north to south very late Thursday lingering into Friday. As the front passes it could bring in the chance for some more showers and even rumbles of thunder.

TODAY: Very warm and mostly sunny. Highs reach the 80′s inland and mid to upper 70′s right along the coast. Winds W gusting up to 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly clear skies, with lows dropping into the 40′s and 50′s. Winds N 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs reach the upper 60′s and low 70′s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs reach the 60′s and 70′s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, highs rise back into the 70′s and 80′s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with temperatures reaching the 70′s and 80′s. Late PM showers.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs reach the 70′s.

