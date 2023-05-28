Cross-country bicycle trips for MS research begin and end in Bar Harbor

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Bar Harbor is the finish line and the starting point this weekend for a pair of cross-country bicycle trips that benefit multiple sclerosis research.

“This is my first time up in Maine, it’s pretty reminiscent of my home state of Minnesota,” Connor Lange said.

“It’s very hilly,” Eileen Hardy of Arizona said. “Up and down, a lot of it.”

This group of Bar Harbor visitors may have traveled the farthest to get here - on bikes.

“We average about 70 miles a day,” Jade Budowski of Maryland said.

The Bike the US for MS Atlantic coast tour finished Friday in Bar Harbor after starting in Florida in April, and the Northern tier trek began out of Bar Harbor Sunday before finishing in Seattle in August.

Participants must raise thousands of dollars to ride, and it all benefits multiple sclerosis research and awareness.

“People keep coming back and doing more trips because you have the community within your team,” Duncan Moore of California said. “And then, you’re doing the great thing of fundraising, and then individually helping people, and the novelty of seeing everything, and the good health of being on a bike, there’s a lot of reasons!”

Each rider has a story.

“My high school best friend’s sister and mother both have MS,” Budowski said. “The fact that we not only raise money, but stop and meet people living with MS was very appealing to me.”

“I met somebody at a rest stop on another bike ride I was on, who told me about their daughter who had ridden with Bike the US for MS,” Hardy said. “I just kind of kept it in my mind, and then my aunt died of MS, and I decided, ‘I’m going to ride with them.’”

“When I turned 30, I wanted a big, grand adventure, and biking across the country seemed like a good one,” Moore said. “Over the years, I’ve certainly made friends, I’ve met so many people and have been fortunate to help some people with MS.”

Each trip also includes service projects, which offer a hands-on way to help.

“We went to the home of someone named Kate, she’s lived with MS for almost 39 years,” Budowski said. “We basically just gave her a yard makeover - anything she asked us to help out with, we just got down and dirty and did it, and it was really amazing and rewarding to see how excited she was.”

Whether celebrating a long journey’s end, or kicking off a new adventure, Maine has become an integral piece in the Bike the US for MS cause.

