Concert season kicks off in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The much-anticipated wait is now over...the Maine Savings Amphitheater kicks off its first concert of the season Sunday.

Folks eagerly waited in line to see the country styles of Lee Brice and Cole Swindell perform live in person.

The venue has added some new upgrades, including to seating, restrooms, the premium club level and adding a record number of concessions.

With new amenities and beautiful weather outside Sunday, many would say it’s a great day for a concert.

Owner Alex Gray says there’s something about country that brings the locals out.

”A lot of country stars sing about things that are happening in a lot of people’s lives. The benefit of that is it’s very relatable to the customer base,” Gray said.

“So, they’ve had loss. They’ve had a great time. They’ve had their heart broken. Whatever you want to go with, with that kind of country.”

“But, I think country speaks to a lot of working class people in this region and again, those are the people who have helped us build this facility.”

There are still 21 more shows to go at the Maine Savings Amphitheater this year.

For more info on those, you can visit waterfrontconcerts.com.

