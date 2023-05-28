Concert season kicks off in Bangor

By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The much-anticipated wait is now over...the Maine Savings Amphitheater kicks off its first concert of the season Sunday.

Folks eagerly waited in line to see the country styles of Lee Brice and Cole Swindell perform live in person.

The venue has added some new upgrades, including to seating, restrooms, the premium club level and adding a record number of concessions.

With new amenities and beautiful weather outside Sunday, many would say it’s a great day for a concert.

Owner Alex Gray says there’s something about country that brings the locals out.

”A lot of country stars sing about things that are happening in a lot of people’s lives. The benefit of that is it’s very relatable to the customer base,” Gray said.

“So, they’ve had loss. They’ve had a great time. They’ve had their heart broken. Whatever you want to go with, with that kind of country.”

“But, I think country speaks to a lot of working class people in this region and again, those are the people who have helped us build this facility.”

There are still 21 more shows to go at the Maine Savings Amphitheater this year.

For more info on those, you can visit waterfrontconcerts.com.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Crash in Newburgh
Police identify victim in deadly Newburgh crash
Two brothers have been indicted for charges stemming from a deadly snowmobile crash in...
Greene brothers indicted for charges stemming from deadly snowmobile crash
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

The owner was not home at the time of the fire.
Perry garage destroyed by fire
Officials released surveillance photos from Petco of the woman holding the raccoon.
Raccoon euthanized after woman brings it to pet store and other customers kiss it
FILE- In this May 25, 2017, file photo, baby eels, also known as elvers, are held by a...
Baby eels remain one of America’s most valuable fish after strong year in Maine
Bike the US for MS ended one journey and began another in coastal Maine.
Cross-country bicycle trips for MS research begin and end in Bar Harbor