University of Maine baseball team advances to NCAA tournament

By WMTW
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The University of Maine baseball team advanced to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2011 by beating Binghamton 6-1 in the America East championship game on Saturday.

Jake Rainess led off the bottom of the first with a solo homer to give Maine the lead for good.

Jeremiah Jenkins, Jake Marquez and Marshwood high grad Quinn McDaniel also homered in the win.

Gianni Gambardella threw eight shutout innings to earn the win.

Caleb Leys, Gianni Gambardella, Jeremiah Jenkins and Nick White all were named to the all-tourney team for the Black Bears.

Maine will find out where and when they will play in the NCAA regionals on Monday.

