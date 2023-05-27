Sunny and warm holiday weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We will be in a Rex-block weather pattern where high pressure dominates the north with low pressure systems push through the southern United States, this pattern will keep us dry the entire weekend. High pressure building to our west and south will lead to an absolutely gorgeous weekend with summer-like temperatures come Sunday. Today expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures warming up into the low 70′s north and mid to upper 70′s Down east. Quiet weather will continue tonight with mostly clear skies and balmy overnight lows. Temperatures overnight only drop into the 50′s. Sunday will be the warmest day of the weekend with temperatures soaring into the 80′s. Good news is dewpoints will stay in the 40′s and 50′s making it feel more comfortable. With high pressure dominating the region and a shortwave trough digging in from the north, the pressure gradient force will tightening up and lead to winds gusting up to 35 mph out of the west. A cold front will push through Sunday evening, even though it will be dry, there is a small chance it conjures up some some sprinkles as it passes. Other than the front, expect lots of sunshine! With it being a holiday weekend with plenty of sun and warm temperatures, water recreation is inevitable, however water temperatures on lakes and rivers are still in the low 50′s which is dangerously cold. Stay out of the water and try just enjoy with your eyes for now.

The rex block weather pattern will continue to grant us with quiet and dry weather into the work week. With the passage of the cold front Sunday evening, temperatures moderate as we start the work week. Highs on Monday drop to right around average, making it into the upper 60′s with some spots touching 70. Expect warmer temperature son Tuesday. With winds out of the south the coast will much colder than the north. Expect 60′s and 70′s Downeast with temperatures as high as the lower 80′s up north. Temperatures continue to warm back up into the 80′s across the state come Wednesday and Thursday. However a disturbance will move in on Thursday, this could bring in the chance for some more showers and even thunderstorms.

TODAY: Mostly sunny some clouds north. Highs reach the 70′s. Winds W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and balmy, lows drop into the 50′s. Winds SW 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY: Very warm and mostly sunny. Highs reach the 80′s inland and mid to upper 70′s right along the coast. Winds W gusting up to 35 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs reach the upper 60′s and low 70′s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs reach the 60′s and 70′s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, highs rise back into the 70′s and 80′s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with temperatures reaching the 70′s and 80′s. Afternoon showers & storms possible.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.