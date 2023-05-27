OPEGA releases report on Maddox Williams case

By WMTW
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKTON SPRINGS, Maine - The Office of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability or OPEGA released a report looking into the safety decisions and actions taken by DHHS in the case of Maddox Williams.

Maddox’s mother is currently serving a 47-year prison sentence for murdering the 3-year-old boy in Stockton Springs in 2021.

An autopsy found Maddox had fractured his spine and internal bleeding in his abdomen and brain.

Maddox’s death is one of several high-profile child deaths in the last few years.

That led to intense scrutiny of DHHS

The OPEGA report removes blame from DHHS.

Victoria Vose, Maddox’s paternal grandmother spoke out against the report.

”Maddox wasn’t safe, stable, happy or healthy in the care of that known monster.”

“How can you sleep at night knowing the department you oversee has blood on their hands?” Vose said.

The OPEGA report does recognize that there were missed opportunities on behalf of DHHS to file a petition to terminate parental rights before Maddox’s death.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Crash in Newburgh
Police identify victim in deadly Newburgh crash
Two brothers have been indicted for charges stemming from a deadly snowmobile crash in...
Greene brothers indicted for charges stemming from deadly snowmobile crash
Police say 18-year-old Aden Zowghi of Bangor was arrested and is facing elevated aggravated...
Minor stabbed on Main St. in Bangor, police say

Latest News

Mary Snow School Community Day
Mary Snow School students learn about different professions
Union Fair discontinues harness racing
Union Fair discontinues harness racing
Pollution
Maine receives EPA’s largest brownfields cleanup investment
Lobster
Two lobstermen have licenses suspended for stealing traps