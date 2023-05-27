OPEGA releases report on Maddox Williams case

STOCKTON SPRINGS, Maine - The Office of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability or OPEGA released a report looking into the safety decisions and actions taken by DHHS in the case of Maddox Williams.

Maddox’s mother is currently serving a 47-year prison sentence for murdering the 3-year-old boy in Stockton Springs in 2021.

An autopsy found Maddox had fractured his spine and internal bleeding in his abdomen and brain.

Maddox’s death is one of several high-profile child deaths in the last few years.

That led to intense scrutiny of DHHS

The OPEGA report removes blame from DHHS.

Victoria Vose, Maddox’s paternal grandmother spoke out against the report.

”Maddox wasn’t safe, stable, happy or healthy in the care of that known monster.”

“How can you sleep at night knowing the department you oversee has blood on their hands?” Vose said.

The OPEGA report does recognize that there were missed opportunities on behalf of DHHS to file a petition to terminate parental rights before Maddox’s death.

