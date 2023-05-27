Man charged with attempted murder after shots fired in Mechanic Falls

Local officials say the man shot at someone Thursday and now faces several charges
Sean Hutchins faces charges including attempted murder
Sean Hutchins faces charges including attempted murder(Mechanic Falls Police)
By WMTW
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MECHNANIC FALLS, Maine (WMTW) - A man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after after police claims he fired multiple shots at another man Thursday night.

Multiple agencies, including Maine State Police and Oxford Police Department, also responded.

According to the Mechanic Falls Police Department, Sean Hutchins is accused of running into the woods when officers arrived.

Nobody was hurt.

Police say they were called to True Street for a report of an intoxicated man firing a gun.

Officers eventually found Hutchins.

He faces other charges including criminal threatening and violating bail conditions.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Crash in Newburgh
Police identify victim in deadly Newburgh crash
Two brothers have been indicted for charges stemming from a deadly snowmobile crash in...
Greene brothers indicted for charges stemming from deadly snowmobile crash
Amy Barnes and Koby Nevells
Two people face multiple charges after theft at Walmart

Latest News

19th century village offers a timber framing class
Sunny and warm holiday weekend
Maddox Williams
OPEGA releases report on Maddox Williams case
Mary Snow School Community Day
Mary Snow School students learn about different professions