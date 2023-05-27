Man charged with attempted murder after shots fired in Mechanic Falls

MECHNANIC FALLS, Maine (WMTW) - A man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after after police claims he fired multiple shots at another man Thursday night.

Multiple agencies, including Maine State Police and Oxford Police Department, also responded.

According to the Mechanic Falls Police Department, Sean Hutchins is accused of running into the woods when officers arrived.

Nobody was hurt.

Police say they were called to True Street for a report of an intoxicated man firing a gun.

Officers eventually found Hutchins.

He faces other charges including criminal threatening and violating bail conditions.

