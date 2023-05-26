What to know before enjoying Maine’s National and State Parks on Memorial Day weekend

(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - Memorial Day weekend is a big one at Maine State Parks and Acadia National Park - and staff wants to make sure everyone can enjoy themselves.

Staff encourage visitors to arrive with a plan - and a backup plan in case parking is unavailable.

A reminder - Island Explorer bus service on Mount Desert Island doesn’t begin for another month.

Starting this week at Acadia, vehicle reservations are required again for the Cadillac Summit Road - and those must be ordered ahead of time online.

The Bureau of Parks and Lands reminds folks to bring bug spray and other essentials, and to prepare for limited staffing and facilities.

There’s more information at nps.gov/acadia and parksandlands.com.

