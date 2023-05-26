Union Fair discontinues harness racing

Union Fair discontinues harness racing
(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
UNION, Maine (WABI) - A 120-year tradition in Union has gone down the homestretch for the final time.

Harness racing has been canceled at the Union fairgrounds.

Fair leadership says the costs to host and produce harness racing have increased while the sport has decreased in popularity.

They say hosting harness racing is no longer financially sustainable for the fair.

Fair officials say they remain committed to supporting and promoting Maine agriculture.

The Union Fair first hosted harness racing in 1902.

