Two lobstermen have licenses suspended for stealing traps

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - Two Maine lobstermen have had their licenses suspended for stealing lobster traps.

Calvin Pinkham, 55, of Steuben must pay almost $9,000 in restitution after pleading guilty to seven counts of trap molesting.

His license is suspended for three years.

The Maine Department of Marine Resources says Pinkham was charged last year for stealing 59 lobster traps belonging to seven other fishermen.

Rodney Genthner, 38, of Friendship has had his license suspended for six years.

Marine Patrol Officers found he had traps belonging to two other harvesters.

DMR says the suspension is based on Genthner’s violation history, which includes possessing V-notched lobsters.

He faces more than $10,000 in fines.

