Tarbox Ride 2023 set for Saturday, June 3

By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The Masonic Riders Association will continue their commitment to honor one of their fellow rides who died tragically in 2011.

The riders will hold a special event on Saturday, June 3 at the Masonic Lodge in Belfast to honor Marvin Tarbox who was killed during a ride more than a decade ago.

Scott Welch and Scott Tanguay, members of the Low 12 Riders were guests during our TV 5 News on Friday morning. They outlined the events that will mark the day and how anyone interested can get involved.

Registration for the event begins at 8:00 am on Saturday, June 3.

Registration fee for riders will be $20.

