Summer Feel This Holiday Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure continues to slide to our east as high pressure builds in from the west. Partly cloudy skies remain over parts of central & eastern Maine, but the cloud cover will be clearing out overnight. Lows will range from the upper 30s to the mid 40s.

High pressure will remain parked over the Great Lakes on Friday and through the weekend. This will help to keep us free and clear of any rainfall chances.

Memorial Day Weekend still looks fantastic as a combination of the high to our west and an upper-level ridge will provide us with lots of sunshine and well above normal temperatures. Saturday will have highs in the 70s with a few inland areas getting close to 80°. Sunday is expected to be the warmest day as temperatures will range from the upper 70s to the upper 80s. There is a disturbance passing to our north on Sunday; this will produce a tighter pressure gradient causing westerly winds to gust up to 30-35 mph. A dry cold front will pass Sunday night into early Monday. This will knock down our temperatures for Memorial Day, but we are still expecting highs in the 60s & 70s.

Tuesday will be a continuation of Monday as highs will be in the 60s & 70s. Widespread 70s & 80s return by the middle of next week. A disturbance by Thursday afternoon will bring a chance for showers & thunderstorms.

TONIGHT: Skies clearing with lows ranging from the upper 30s to the mid 40s. Westerly wind 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 70s. WNW wind 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs ranging from the upper 70s to the to the upper 80s. Breezy westerly wind gusting to 35 mph. Strongest winds over far northern Maine.

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny with highs ranging from the mid 60s to the mid 70s. Northerly wind 10-20 mph

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s and 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with temperatures hitting the 70s & 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with temperatures hitting the 70s & 80s. Afternoon showers & storms possible.

