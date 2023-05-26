Maine State Police involved in officer involved shooting in Alton, police say
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ALTON, Maine (WABI) - A spokesperson with the Maine State Police says State Police were involved in an officer involved shooting incident Friday morning in Alton.
They say it happened on Argyle Road just after 10 a.m.
The Maine Attorney General’s office is responding to the scene to conduct an investigation.
We’ll have more on this story as it becomes available.
