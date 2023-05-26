Maine State Police involved in officer involved shooting in Alton, police say

Police Lights MGN
Police Lights MGN(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTON, Maine (WABI) - A spokesperson with the Maine State Police says State Police were involved in an officer involved shooting incident Friday morning in Alton.

They say it happened on Argyle Road just after 10 a.m.

The Maine Attorney General’s office is responding to the scene to conduct an investigation.

We’ll have more on this story as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Crash in Newburgh
Police identify victim in deadly Newburgh crash
Two brothers have been indicted for charges stemming from a deadly snowmobile crash in...
Greene brothers indicted for charges stemming from deadly snowmobile crash
Police say 18-year-old Aden Zowghi of Bangor was arrested and is facing elevated aggravated...
Minor stabbed on Main St. in Bangor, police say

Latest News

New England Patriots
Patriots docked two OTAs for breaking CBA practice rules, AP source says
Lighthouse Giveaway and Auction
Always wanted a lighthouse? US is giving some away, selling others at auction
Maine State House
Maine governor suggests making paid leave proposal easier on businesses
The event is set for Saturday, June 3 at the Masonic Lodge in Belfast.
Tarbox Ride 2023 set for Saturday, June 3