Patriots docked two OTAs for breaking CBA practice rules, AP source says

New England Patriots
New England Patriots(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEW ENGLAND (AP) - The New England Patriots have been docked two days of organized team activities for violating NFL rules about offseason practices, a person familiar with the league’s decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on Thursday on the condition of anonymity because the penalty wasn’t announced.

The penalties were first reported by ESPN. NBCSports.com reported the violation was for holding a mandatory meeting that was required to be optional.

The Patriots had been scheduled to hold an OTA on Thursday, but the team told reporters on Wednesday that it was canceled. Another day was canceled next week.

The team declined to comment.

