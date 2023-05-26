Orono Middle School baseball honors local fallen hero

Army Staff Sgt. Brandon Silk was an Orono graduate who was killed in action on June 21, 2010 in Afghanistan
By Ben Barr
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Orono Middle School baseball has teamed up with the Summit Project to honor Army Staff Sgt. Brandon Silk.

Silk was an Orono graduate who was killed in action on June 21, 2010 in Afghanistan.

Orono has remembered Staff Sgt. Silk by carrying his stone to every game.

They wrapped up their season with a Friday hike at Chick Hill in his memory.

“He’s an important figure in the town of Orono. He had a big, great sacrifice. He touched a lot of hearts in Orono,” said Dominic Madore, eighth grade right fielder.

“We think about him every time we walk past him in the dugout. It makes me feel very grateful for the life that I have right now,” said Caleb Tidwell, eighth grade third baseman.

The Summit Project serves as a living memorial to pay tribute to the fallen service members of Maine who have died in the line of duty since 9-11.

Hiking is one of the service organization’s main activities.

You can find out more by visiting TheSummitProject.org.

