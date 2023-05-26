Motorboat race and new Snack Shack kicks off Memorial Day weekend at Morgan’s Beach

ENFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Looking to get outside this Memorial Day weekend?

There will be outboard boat races on Cold Stream Pond at Morgan’s Beach, along with family-friendly activities and the first taste of their new and improved Snack Shack!

The best part? Admission is completely free!

The races run 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

For on-land activities, those ages 9 and older are invited to learn to drive a boat Saturday at 9:00 a.m. and there will be an opportunity for all to “Touch a Boat, Meet a Driver” at 4 p.m. that day.

Beyond stirring up Memorial Weekend festivities, the race works towards a greater goal for the town of Enfield.

“By bringing events like this, we bring public awareness, we develop civic pride, and will be able to restore this and expand on it a bit and make it more enjoyable,” explains Enfield Town Manager Charles Frazier. “It is all supposed to get the Enfield community onto the map.”

The races are put on by the South Shore Outboard Association.

Spectators are welcome, but the beach will be completely closed off with no swimming allowed during the event.

This event will also serve as an unofficial opening on their Snack Shack ahead of their grand opening on June 16. On Saturday, they will be offering all three meals of the day and will have lunch and dinner options on Sunday.

Under new management, the Snack Shack will provide an updated menu with iconic Maine flavors and summertime staples.

Some menu options include “Fried fiddleheads with some tasty toppings. We have deep-fried Oreos. We’re having the doughboys everyone loves, lobster rolls,” says Vanessa Libby, the Snack Shack’s food director.

The shack will also house goods from local Maine businesses, including gluten-free roll options from Veazie-based Raegamuffin’s Gluten-Free Bakery. “So, it’s not just a snack shack, but it’s also our way of incorporating all these awesome Maine-founded local businesses and sharing them with the public,” shares Libby.

For more information visit the Morgan’s Beach Facebook page.

