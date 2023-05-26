Moe’s BBQ benefit boosts Brady Nickerson Foundation

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Thursday night was as good a night as any to grab barbecue for dinner in Bangor - for more reasons than one.

10 percent of all orders at Moe’s BBQ directly benefited the Brady Nickerson Foundation, which keeps the Glenburn 14-year-old’s memory alive.

Nickerson lost his battle with osteosarcoma nearly four years ago to the day.

The foundation assists local baseball teams and provides scholarships for young players, while also funding osteosarcoma research.

Benefit days are a tradition at Moe’s, which usually hosts at least one per week.

Staff say the best part is seeing the impact from fundraising days like Thursday.

”The best part is knowing all the good things that are going to come from it, and to help other people. I think that’s basically what Moe’s is here, to help our community and all those people.”

“It’s important as a business to be part of the community,” Moe’s team member Matt Freise said. “It’s something we can’t do without the community. We want to make sure we do our part to be part of the fabric.”

“This morning we were super-busy, the whole dining room was full, we had a line out the door.”

You can learn more about the mission at bradynickersonfoundation.wordpress.com.

