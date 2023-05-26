Miles for Mills 5K is this weekend

Miles for Mills Memorial Day Weekend 5K(Pixabay)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK, Maine (WABI) - Travis Mills, a U.S. Army veteran from Maine, is hosting his annual 5K race this weekend.

The Travis Mills Foundation will be hosting the 12th annual Miles for Mills Memorial Day Weekend 5K on Sunday.

The race begins at 9 a.m. at the Brunswick Landing.

There is a virtual option too.

Proceeds from Miles for Mills benefit the Travis Mills Foundation’s mission of supporting recalibrated veteran families in their life after service to our country.

To register, visit travismillsfoundation.org.

