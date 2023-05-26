Mary Snow School students learn about different professions

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Friday students at Mary Snow School in Bangor got the chance to learn about different professions,

but this wasn’t your typical career fair.

More than 22 community members involved in things like yoga, bee keeping, fire fighting and more met with small groups of students.

One of the groups learned about journalism and our Morgan Sturdivant and Brian Sullivan.

They got a chance to teach the kids all about reporting by having them interview each other.

The teachers and staff behind the community day say the whole school

”It’s really exciting. There’s been just a buzz in the atmosphere all week. It was really exciting. And I love to show off everything that Bangor has to offer to the kids,” said Rebecca Rowe, fifth grade teacher.

“I think is really special because we get to see the types of jobs that we might want to do in the future,” said Miles Green-Hammond, fourth grader.

“And, it’s just really cool because, like, you got to experience different jobs to see what you wanted to do when you grew up,” said Lila Main, fourth grader.

“I liked learning about all of the different software that you use and seeing the final cut,” said Drew Merrill-Maguire, fifth grader.

This was the first time the school held community day but they hope to do it again in the future.

