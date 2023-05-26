Maine police seize 24,000 doses of deadly fentanyl from inside woman’s body

RUMFORD, Maine (WMTW) - Three people are facing several charges after Rumford police seized nearly 24,000 deadly doses of fentanyl on Sunday evening.

That night, Rumford police received a tip about fentanyl being brought into the city, and tracked a gray Nissan Altima along Route 108. After pulling the car over, Rumford police K9 Niko indicated the presence of drugs.

Police say a fourth man who was in the car was released without charges, but others are likely to be charged as their investigation continues. (WMTW)

Officers searched the car and found drug paraphernalia but no drugs. When K9 Niko was instructed to smell the three suspects who were inside the car, Niko alerted to the groin area of Marianela Rodriguez, 47 of Virgin Street in Rumford. Rodriguez then surrendered five “fingers” of compressed fentanyl from inside her body cavity.

Rumford police say the 47,510 mg of fentanyl found is enough for 23,755 deadly doses. No drugs were found on the other people in the car.

Rodriguez is charged with aggravated trafficking in fentanyl, a class A felony.

James Lynch, 35, of Cumberland Street, was also arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking in Fentanyl and violating of conditions of release. Likewise, Andrew Mills, 25, of Damon Road in Sumner, was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in fentanyl, and failure to appear in court for unrelated drug possession and violating conditions of release.

During a court hearing on Monday, Rodriguez and Mills were released while they await trial. Lynch remains at the Oxford County Jail, on $1,000 cash bail.

If convicted on all charges, each defendant could be sentenced to anywhere from 4 to 30 years in prison and fined up to $50,000.

Rumford police Chief Tony Milligan said, “We have seen too many lives and families destroyed by dangerous drugs like fentanyl and methamphetamine. While we are committed to disrupting the flow of these drugs into our community and dismantling drug trafficking organizations profiting off the backs of our community members, we are equally committed to providing help to those suffering from substance use.”

Milligan asks those who need help to consider the OPTIONS Program, aimed at helping anyone with drug addictions to substances like fentanyl.

