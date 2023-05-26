Maine governor suggests making paid leave proposal easier on businesses

Maine State House
Maine State House(WABI)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine Gov. Janet Mills is pumping the brakes on a paid family and medical leave proposal promoted by her fellow Democrats, seeking compromises to reduce the burden on businesses in an effort to win broader support.

Deputy Chief of Staff Elise Baldacci said the governor recommended changes to balance the “disparate needs of Maine families and businesses” as paid leave advocates rallied at the State House and a public hearing was held Thursday.

Maine would join a growing number of states in adopting a paid family leave plan if the legislature approves the proposal, which allows up to 12 weeks a year of paid leave for qualifying conditions, such as the birth or adoption of a child, a worker’s serious illness, or care for a sick relative. Minnesota became the 12th state to require such benefits on Thursday.

The bill being considered in Maine would fund the leaves through a payroll tax split between workers and employers and capped at 1% of wages. The exact contribution rate, including the split, and the wage replacement rate will be negotiated by a legislative committee. Companies with fewer than 15 employees would be exempt.

In her testimony, Baldacci suggested tighter eligibility standards for workers and less generous pay for those who qualify. “The governor supports the concept of a paid family and medical leave policy, but she opposes some specific provisions that are problematic,” Baldacci said.

The bill’s Democratic sponsors, Sen. Mattie Daughtry of Brunswick, and Rep. Kristen Cloutier of Lewiston, served as co-chairs of a commission tasked by the Legislature to study the issue.

Daughtry began working on paid family and medical leave more than 10 years ago after caring for a family member at the end of their battle with a terminal illness. “After years of working on this, talking about this, and fighting for this, I can tell you: We know Maine needs paid family and medical leave,” she said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Crash in Newburgh
Police identify victim in deadly Newburgh crash
Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Two brothers have been indicted for charges stemming from a deadly snowmobile crash in...
Greene brothers indicted for charges stemming from deadly snowmobile crash
Police say 18-year-old Aden Zowghi of Bangor was arrested and is facing elevated aggravated...
Minor stabbed on Main St. in Bangor, police say

Latest News

Police Lights MGN
Police: officer involved shooting in Alton
New England Patriots
Patriots docked two OTAs for breaking CBA practice rules, AP source says
Lighthouse Giveaway and Auction
Always wanted a lighthouse? US is giving some away, selling others at auction
The event is set for Saturday, June 3 at the Masonic Lodge in Belfast.
Tarbox Ride 2023 set for Saturday, June 3