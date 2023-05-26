Maine baseball advances to America East Championship round

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WABI) - No. 1 Maine defeated No. 2 UMBC, 3-1, on Friday to advance to Saturday’s America East Championship round.

No. 1 Black Bears defeat No. 2 UMBC, 3-1 (WABI)

Both teams entered the game without a loss in the double-elimination tournament.

The Retrievers started the scoring with an Anthony Swenda solo home run in the third inning.

Jake Marquez set the table for Maine in the bottom of the third with a ground-rule double.

Quinn McDaniel connected for a sac fly to score Marquez from third to tie the game at 1-1 through three innings.

America East Player of the Year Jeremiah Jenkins came through for Maine in the sixth inning with a two-run home run.

Jenkins’s homer proved decisive in a 3-1 Maine win.

Saturday’s championship round starts at 1 p.m.

The Black Bears will need one win to clinch the America East Championship.

They will face either No. 2 UMBC or No. 3 Binghamton.

Maine’s opponent will have to win twice due to the double-elimination format.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.