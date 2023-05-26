Ceremony honoring fallen Maine Troop Greeters held in Bangor

The Maine Troop Greeters honored 12 of their fallen members on Friday in a ceremony outside the...
The Maine Troop Greeters honored 12 of their fallen members on Friday in a ceremony outside the Bangor International Airport.(WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - For years, The Maine Troop Greeters have dedicated their time to welcoming home each troop from war, and give a proper send off to each soldier heading overseas.

Friday morning they took time out to honor the memory of those greeters lost in the last year.

Folks gathered outside the Troop Greeter Pavilion for a brick dedication ceremony.

12 names were added to a brick memorial outside the Bangor International Airport.

Curtis Reynolds, from Conway New Hampshire, and his family were there to honor his parents, Gordon and Lucy Reynolds.

“I know every time I come back here now, I’ll be stopping in here first and it’s where a lot of people look for too,” he said. “The group of people that they knew that are here, that we’ve never known, they’re a very close community. They support each other. It’s just an honor to me to walk up and see that their names are part of this honorable group.”

To date, the Maine Troop Greeters and Museum have greeted 7,930 flights with 1,595,610 service members and 410 military dogs.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Crash in Newburgh
Police identify victim in deadly Newburgh crash
Two brothers have been indicted for charges stemming from a deadly snowmobile crash in...
Greene brothers indicted for charges stemming from deadly snowmobile crash
Police say 18-year-old Aden Zowghi of Bangor was arrested and is facing elevated aggravated...
Minor stabbed on Main St. in Bangor, police say

Latest News

Bangor school officials investigating ‘inappropriate relationship’ allegations
Shooting incident in Alton
Maine AG’s office investigating officer involved shooting incident in Alton
New England Patriots
Patriots docked two OTAs for breaking CBA practice rules, AP source says
Lighthouse Giveaway and Auction
Always wanted a lighthouse? US is giving some away, selling others at auction