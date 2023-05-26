Ceremony honoring fallen Maine Troop Greeters held in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - For years, The Maine Troop Greeters have dedicated their time to welcoming home each troop from war, and give a proper send off to each soldier heading overseas.

Friday morning they took time out to honor the memory of those greeters lost in the last year.

Folks gathered outside the Troop Greeter Pavilion for a brick dedication ceremony.

12 names were added to a brick memorial outside the Bangor International Airport.

Curtis Reynolds, from Conway New Hampshire, and his family were there to honor his parents, Gordon and Lucy Reynolds.

“I know every time I come back here now, I’ll be stopping in here first and it’s where a lot of people look for too,” he said. “The group of people that they knew that are here, that we’ve never known, they’re a very close community. They support each other. It’s just an honor to me to walk up and see that their names are part of this honorable group.”

To date, the Maine Troop Greeters and Museum have greeted 7,930 flights with 1,595,610 service members and 410 military dogs.

