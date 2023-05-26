Brightening Skies & Cool Today, Much Warmer This Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will move to our east during the day today. Lingering morning clouds and possibly a few showers will give way to brightening skies from west to east across the state as the day progresses. The best chance for any showers will be over northern and eastern locations otherwise a dry day is expected for much of the state. Temperatures will remain on the cool side with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s this afternoon. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows dropping to the low to mid-40s.

High pressure will build into the region this weekend bringing us sunshine and much warmer weather for Saturday and Sunday. Highs will reach the 70s to near 80° Saturday, then mid-70s to mid-80s Sunday. A cold front will cross the state Sunday night allowing cooler, more seasonable air to move in for Memorial Day. Monday will feature lots of sunshine with temperatures in the mid-60s to low 70s. The nice weather continues Tuesday with sunshine and slightly warmer temps with highs in the mid-60s along the coast and upper 60s to mid-70s inland. ***AS A REMINDER... WITH THE WARM WEATHER EXPECTED THIS WEEKEND... PLEASE REMEMBER THAT WATER TEMPERATURES ARE STILL COLD SO USE CAUTION IF YOU PLAN TO BE ON OR NEAR THE WATER THIS WEEKEND. ***

Today: Brightening skies. A few showers possible over northern and eastern parts of the state. Highs between 57°-64°. North/northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Cool with lows in the 40s. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs between 73°-80°, coolest along the coast. West/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm. Highs between 77°-87°, coolest along the coast.

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s along the coast, upper 60s to mid-70s inland.

