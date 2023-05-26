Body of New Hampshire man recovered in Nonesuch River

By WMTW
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WMTW) - The body of a New Hampshire man has been recovered from the Nonesuch River in Scarborough.

A fisherman discovered Greg Blute, 46, in the water at the mouth of the river around 7 a.m. on Friday.

The fisherman reported the body to Scarborough Police Department, who responded alongside Maine Marine Patrol officers.

Blute, who was wearing a life jacket, was recovered at 9 a.m. around 500 yards from shore. Officials say they also found a sit-on-top style kayak.

His body has been taken to the medical examiner’s office in Augusta for an autopsy.

An investigation into his death will be conducted by both the Scarborough Police Department and Maine Marine Patrol.

