Bangor school officials investigating ‘inappropriate relationship’ allegations

By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor School Department is investigating allegations of an inappropriate relationship between a student and a staff member at Bangor High School.

According to Superintendent James Tager, the administration received the reports on Wednesday and an investigation was immediately opened.

The school was also required to involve DHHS and law enforcement.

They are not able to provide any other information as it is an ongoing investigation.

Tager says that their main priority is the safety and well-being of the students and encourage any students who have questions or concerns to talk to a trusted teacher or staff member.

