York’s Wild Kingdom has a new tiger. Now she needs a name!

By WMTW
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT
YORK BEACH, Maine (WMTW) - Meet the newest member of York’s Wild Kingdom: a female tiger.

York’s Wild Kingdom in York Beach now needs your help. They are currently holding a naming contest for their newest addition to the zoo.

The contest is running on their Facebook page, offering four free tickets to the person who suggests the chosen name. Click here to visit their page.

According to York Wild Kingdom’s website, more than 200,000 people visit the zoo and amusement park each year.

It has animals from around the world including lions, llamas, camels, and zebras.

Tickets range from $1 for ages two and under to $11 for 3 to 10 years old and $17.25 for 11 and up.

