West Virginia man arrested following Tremont standoff

Handcuffs
Handcuffs(MGN)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TREMONT, Maine (WABI) - A West Virginia man is behind bars after authorities say he caused a standoff in Tremont Thursday morning.

Raymond Chandler, 47, is charged with criminal trespass and refusing to submit to arrest.

State Police say Chandler was at a home on Cape Road that he had previously been asked to leave.

Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputies were the first on scene and say Chandler was displaying erratic behavior, which led them to close the road down for the safety of the public and call in assistance.

Chandler was eventually taken into custody and is at the Hancock County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Crash in Newburgh
Police identify victim in deadly Newburgh crash
Two brothers have been indicted for charges stemming from a deadly snowmobile crash in...
Greene brothers indicted for charges stemming from deadly snowmobile crash
Madden served Bangor since 2021 and previously worked in Lowell and Old Town.
Bangor mourning death of firefighter
Police say 18-year-old Aden Zowghi of Bangor was arrested and is facing elevated aggravated...
Minor stabbed on Main St. in Bangor, police say

Latest News

RSU 29 cutting a little over 10% of teacher positions
RSU 29 cutting a little over 10% of teacher positions
Rockland Police
Rockland police warn parents after prescription drug deal at high school
Gabriel Bocanegra
Bangor man arrested on assault charges of a child under 6
New tiger at York's Wild Kingdom
York’s Wild Kingdom has a new tiger. Now she needs a name!