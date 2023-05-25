West Virginia man arrested following Tremont standoff

TREMONT, Maine (WABI) - A West Virginia man is behind bars after authorities say he caused a standoff in Tremont Thursday morning.

Raymond Chandler, 47, is charged with criminal trespass and refusing to submit to arrest.

State Police say Chandler was at a home on Cape Road that he had previously been asked to leave.

Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputies were the first on scene and say Chandler was displaying erratic behavior, which led them to close the road down for the safety of the public and call in assistance.

Chandler was eventually taken into custody and is at the Hancock County Jail.

