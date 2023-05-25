Slightly Warmer Friday. Summer-Like Heat This Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure to our east continues to wrap in clouds and a few passing showers to central & eastern Maine. Some of the steadiest rainfall today has been across far northern Maine. Conditions will dry up overnight and there will be some partial clearing. Skies are expected to clear over western Maine where they are closer to an area of high pressure. This is where lows will drop down into Frost Advisory criteria. The rest of the region will have lows ranging from the upper 30s to the mid 40s. NW wind 5-15 mph.

Skies clearing to the west with lows dropping into the low to mid 30s will result in areas of frost over western Maine. (WABI)

High pressure will remain parked over the Great Lakes on Friday and through the weekend. This will help to keep us free and clear of any rainfall chances.

Friday will have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs that will reach the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Memorial Day Weekend still looks fantastic as a combination of the high to our west and an upper-level ridge will provide us with lots of sunshine and well above normal temperatures. Saturday will have highs in the 70s. Sunday is expected to be the warmest day as temperatures will range from the mid 70s to the mid 80s. There is a disturbance passing to our north on Sunday; this will produce a tighter pressure gradient causing westerly winds to gust up to 30 mph. A dry cold front will pass Sunday night into early Monday. This will knock down our temperatures for Memorial Day, but we are still expecting highs in the 60s & 70s.

Summer-like heat all weekend long. (WABI)

Tuesday will be a continuation of Monday as highs will be in the 60s & 70s. Widespread 70s & 80s return by the middle of next week.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Showers ending. Areas of frost towards western Maine. Lows ranging from the mid 30s to the mid 40s. NW wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy in the morning with more sunshine by the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs ranging from the low 70s to the to the mid 80s. Breezy westerly wind gusting to 30 mph.

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny with highs ranging from the mid 60s to the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s and 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with temperatures hitting the 70s & 80s.

