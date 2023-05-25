Rockland police warn parents after prescription drug deal at high school

Rockland Police
Rockland Police(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Rockland police are issuing a warning for parents after they say a prescription drug deal took place at Oceanside High School.

According to authorities, school staff was made aware of a potential drug deal last Friday and notified police.

The parents of the juveniles involved were notified, and police say they recovered several prescription medications.

Police say they connected the juveniles involved with medical/mental health services.

One juvenile was charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs.

The charge is aggravated due to the age of the individuals sold to and because it happened on school property.

Police say the school district also took administrative action on the student charged.

Police are reminding parents to lock up prescription medications and that unused or expired medications can be turned over to your local police department.

For more information and resources, you can go to the Rockland Police Department Facebook page.

