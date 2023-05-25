Penobscot man faces 40 years, $5 million fine for fentanyl trafficking

PENOBSCOT, Maine (WABI) - A Penobscot man is facing up to 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine for fentanyl trafficking.

Christopher Beaucage, 38, pleaded guilty today in federal court in Bangor to possessing fentanyl for distribution.

Beaucage and a co-conspirator were stopped by a Bucksport police officer last October.

They found 60 grams of fentanyl in the vehicle which Beaucage admitted was his.

He was arrested and while incarcerated monitored and recorded phone calls showed him engaging in drug trafficking activities.

A federal judge will determine a sentence at a later date.

