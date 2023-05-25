Maine advances in America East Baseball Championship

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WABI) - Maine baseball took care of business in a 10-7 win over UMass Lowell to start its America East Baseball Championship schedule.

The Black Bears will be back in action on Friday at 1 p.m. against the winner of No. 2 UMBC vs. No. 3 Binghamton (WABI/ESPN+)

The Black Bears and River Hawks traded runs in the first inning before the bats really came alive for both teams in the third frame.

Fritz Genther gave Lowell a 3-1 lead with a two-run home run in the top half before Maine took its first lead in the bottom half.

Quinn McDaniel got Maine within one with a solo shot before Nick White matched Genther with a two-run homer of his own to hand the Black Bears a 4-3 advantage.

The River Hawks retook the lead in the fourth inning with Robert Gallagher tying the game with a double before Genther’s groundout made it 5-4 Lowell.

Maine struck back in the fifth when Matt McElwain went yard with a two-run home run to left field to make it 6-5 Maine.

The Black Bears added three insurance runs in the sixth inning with Jeremiah Jenkins’s two-RBI single and a Connor Goodman groundout, giving Maine a 9-5 lead.

Those extra runs came in handy when Trey Brown sent a seventh-inning pitch out for a two-run home run. His shot pulled Lowell to within two runs at 9-7.

Goodman added an RBI single in the eighth for good measure, and Maine sealed the deal with a 10-7 win.

