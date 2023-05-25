Judge to decide ruling in Waterville murder trial

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The murder trial of a New York man accused of shooting a West Gardiner man in Waterville nearly three years ago is now in the hands of a judge.

According to the Kennebec Journal, during closing arguments Wednesday, Jashawn Lipscombe, 23, was described as either a cold-blooded killer fleeing the scene or an innocent man who had no motive.

Lipscombe is accused of shooting Joesph Tracy, 33, in June of 2020.

Police say Tracy was shot at the Home Place Inn on College Avenue in June and died a few days later.

Court documents say Lipscombe became enraged and shot Tracy for being an hour late to pick him up to take him to the airport in Bangor.

The paper reports the state said Lipscombe shot Tracy and left him for dead at a Waterville apartment.

His defense said the state failed to tie him to the death or show that he was even at the apartment.

Lipscombe waived his right to a jury trial.

The judge is set to announce his ruling next week.

