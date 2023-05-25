Guilford fourth graders enjoy Dover-Foxcroft fishing trip

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - Friends of Community Fitness took Guilford fourth graders on a fishing trip to Kiwanis Park in Dover-Foxcroft.

Event held by Friends of Community Fitness, Hooked on Maine Outdoors, and Varney Ford (WABI)

Game wardens and volunteers from Wellington’s Hooked on Maine Outdoors and Varney Ford in Newport helped kids have a great experience learning the joy of the outdoors while staying active and healthy.

Rocco Palumbo has been thrilled to help kids fish for 25 years.

“I’ve bumped into some of my old students 15 years ago that I took fishing. They remembered going fishing. They still fish today. They got hooked on it. I’d much rather see the kids fish than stand on the corner with a cigarette or popping those pills,” said Palumbo, event organizer.

Guilford students enjoyed the excitement.

“I feel like it’s really fun to fish because it’s a fun way to have family fun time. It feels amazing to be outside because I haven’t really been outside a lot,” said Bailey Gunter, Guilford fourth grader.

They quickly found their best fishing spots.

“It’s my secret. I will never tell anybody. You would have to give me $20 for my secret to be told. I already knew most of the stuff. Somebody paid me 20 bucks,” said Django Zakrzewski, Guilford fourth grader.

The kids got to fish for a brand-new stock of brook trout.

“It’s cool. It’s fun. It’s fun to catch fish and sometimes release them,” said Ethan Long, Guilford fourth grader.

It was a fun morning at Dunham Brook.

The students’ fishing experience began with a casting lesson last week. Varney Ford gave them all a free fishing rod.

