Guilford fourth graders enjoy Dover-Foxcroft fishing trip

Event held by Friends of Community Fitness, Hooked on Maine Outdoors, and Varney Ford
By Ben Barr
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - Friends of Community Fitness took Guilford fourth graders on a fishing trip to Kiwanis Park in Dover-Foxcroft.

Event held by Friends of Community Fitness, Hooked on Maine Outdoors, and Varney Ford
Event held by Friends of Community Fitness, Hooked on Maine Outdoors, and Varney Ford(WABI)

Game wardens and volunteers from Wellington’s Hooked on Maine Outdoors and Varney Ford in Newport helped kids have a great experience learning the joy of the outdoors while staying active and healthy.

Rocco Palumbo has been thrilled to help kids fish for 25 years.

“I’ve bumped into some of my old students 15 years ago that I took fishing. They remembered going fishing. They still fish today. They got hooked on it. I’d much rather see the kids fish than stand on the corner with a cigarette or popping those pills,” said Palumbo, event organizer.

Guilford students enjoyed the excitement.

“I feel like it’s really fun to fish because it’s a fun way to have family fun time. It feels amazing to be outside because I haven’t really been outside a lot,” said Bailey Gunter, Guilford fourth grader.

They quickly found their best fishing spots.

“It’s my secret. I will never tell anybody. You would have to give me $20 for my secret to be told. I already knew most of the stuff. Somebody paid me 20 bucks,” said Django Zakrzewski, Guilford fourth grader.

The kids got to fish for a brand-new stock of brook trout.

“It’s cool. It’s fun. It’s fun to catch fish and sometimes release them,” said Ethan Long, Guilford fourth grader.

It was a fun morning at Dunham Brook.

The students’ fishing experience began with a casting lesson last week. Varney Ford gave them all a free fishing rod.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Crash in Newburgh
Police identify victim in deadly Newburgh crash
Two brothers have been indicted for charges stemming from a deadly snowmobile crash in...
Greene brothers indicted for charges stemming from deadly snowmobile crash
Madden served Bangor since 2021 and previously worked in Lowell and Old Town.
Bangor mourning death of firefighter
Police say 18-year-old Aden Zowghi of Bangor was arrested and is facing elevated aggravated...
Minor stabbed on Main St. in Bangor, police say

Latest News

The Black Bears will be back in action on Friday at 1 p.m. against the winner of No. 2 UMBC vs....
Maine advances in America East Baseball Championship
Senior 3 team wins title, Junior 5 team finishes 2nd, Junior 1 team finishes 5th
Big 10 Cheer wins first-ever national championship
Big 10 Cheer wins first-ever national championship
Argyle's Addison Clukey returns from North Carolina with Interscholastic Equestrian Association championship