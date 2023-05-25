Family-owned Robbins Lumber acquires two sawmills

Robbins Lumber has announced they are acquiring two sawmills previously owned by Pleasant River...
Robbins Lumber has announced they are acquiring two sawmills previously owned by Pleasant River Lumber Company.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT
SEARSMONT, Maine (WABI) - A fifth generation family-owned business in Searsmont and East Baldwin is expanding.

Robbins Lumber has announced they are acquiring two sawmills previously owned by Pleasant River Lumber Company.

They say they will retain all 74 employees between the two locations in Hancock and Sanford.

The company has been in business for 140 years and says this will be a game changer.

Robbins Lumber now employs 250 people throughout its four locations.

