Darling’s Auto Group donates playground equipment to private, special-purpose school

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Was recess your favorite time of day during elementary school? It is for many students at Stillwater Academy in Bangor!

Thanks to a donation from Darling’s Auto Group, students can now let their imaginations run wild.

Darling’s gave the private, special purpose school that serves students ages five to 22 new playground equipment, made by Cabinfield in Pennsylvania.

Stillwater Academy, a program of Community Health and Counseling Services, moved to Sylvan Road in Bangor in 2019.

With a new location came more room for equipment like this.

School officials say Darling’s saw their need, and they’re grateful they were able to come through for them.

‘Anytime that we can do something like this to help out people in our local community is huge to us,” said Connor Darling of Darling’s Bangor Ford. “That’s really what we thrive on and what all our people believe at its core value at Darling’s. So, it’s what we love to do.”

“We’re a special purposed private school. All of our kids come to us from area schools, typically due to behaviors that aren’t safely managed in public school,” explained Jody Raymond, Executive Director of Stillwater Academy. “We bring them here. We do a lot of education, vocational rehab, community integration. Staff like Patsy work directly one to one with our kids, and so, opportunities like this really opens up socialization opportunities for our kids.”

The kids were even involved in helping choose the design for the playground.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.