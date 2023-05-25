Breezy & Cool Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An upper-level low will be spinning over the state today. This will provide us with plenty of clouds and the chance for a few scattered showers. There will be some breaks in the clouds at times too so I’ll call it a variably cloudy sky for today. At times clouds will prevail and skies will be gray and at other times we’ll see some breaks in the clouds and sunshine poking through. Shower chances look pretty minimal so I’m not expecting much in the way of shower activity today. Anything we see will be light and the best chance for any showers will be across northern and eastern parts of the state. A northerly breeze will usher cooler air into the region today too resulting in temperatures well below where they should be for this time of year. Highs today will be around 50° across the north and 50s to near 60° elsewhere. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight with a few showers possible, mainly across the north. Overnight lows will be around the 40° mark.

The upper low will move to our east Friday allowing nicer weather to return to the state. Lingering morning clouds and possibly a few showers will give way to brightening skies as the day progresses. Highs will be a bit warmer with temperatures reaching the mid-50s to low 60s Friday afternoon. High pressure will build into the region this weekend bringing us sunshine and warmer weather Saturday and Sunday. Highs will reach the 70s Saturday, then 70s and 80s Sunday. The sunshine and warm weather will continue for Memorial Day with highs topping off in the 70s.

Today: Variably cloudy, breezy and cool. Scattered showers possible especially across northern and eastern areas. Highs between 48°-60°, coolest north. North wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers possible, mainly north. Lows between 37°-43°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Brightening skies. Highs between 54°-62°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s, coolest along the coast.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid-70s to mid-80s, coolest along the coast.

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny. Highs mainly in the low to mid-70s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.