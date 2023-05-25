Bangor PD holds Tip-A-Cop event Friday
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Friday is your chance to order around a Bangor Police officer! Or at least order from...
From 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Bangor PD will be holding a Tip-A-Cop event at Applebee’s on Hogan Road.
The Tip-A-Cop event is part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics Campaign.
100% of the proceeds go directly to Special Olympics Maine.
This is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year!
The officers will be partnered with a server and will be ready and willing to serve you food and drink as well as talk about the event.
