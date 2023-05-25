Bangor man facing drug charges arrested after fleeing on moped

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor police arrested a man on drug trafficking charges and refusing to submit to arrest after trying to get away from officers on a moped but then getting it stuck in mud.

Steven Bell, 37, was arrested late Sunday night.

Police say they initially tried to stop him driving a moped in the area of Third and Buck Streets.

They say he failed to stop and the officer did not pursue the moped.

Not long after Bell fled on the moped from another officer who stopped him on Buck Street.

Police say the officer pursed him at speed of up to 35 mph, eventually catching him while on foot as he attempted to drive across a baseball field near Vine Street School.

They say the moped got bogged down in the soft ground.

Bell had five active warrants for his arrest and they say he had heroin, fentanyl, and a large amount of cash on him.

He was taken to Penobscot County Jail but has since been released.

