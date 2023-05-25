Bangor man facing drug charges arrested after fleeing on moped

Bangor man arrested on drug trafficking charges
Bangor man arrested on drug trafficking charges(Penobscot County Jail)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor police arrested a man on drug trafficking charges and refusing to submit to arrest after trying to get away from officers on a moped but then getting it stuck in mud.

Steven Bell, 37, was arrested late Sunday night.

Police say they initially tried to stop him driving a moped in the area of Third and Buck Streets.

They say he failed to stop and the officer did not pursue the moped.

Not long after Bell fled on the moped from another officer who stopped him on Buck Street.

Police say the officer pursed him at speed of up to 35 mph, eventually catching him while on foot as he attempted to drive across a baseball field near Vine Street School.

They say the moped got bogged down in the soft ground.

Bell had five active warrants for his arrest and they say he had heroin, fentanyl, and a large amount of cash on him.

He was taken to Penobscot County Jail but has since been released.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Crash in Newburgh
Police identify victim in deadly Newburgh crash
Two brothers have been indicted for charges stemming from a deadly snowmobile crash in...
Greene brothers indicted for charges stemming from deadly snowmobile crash
Madden served Bangor since 2021 and previously worked in Lowell and Old Town.
Bangor mourning death of firefighter
Police say 18-year-old Aden Zowghi of Bangor was arrested and is facing elevated aggravated...
Minor stabbed on Main St. in Bangor, police say

Latest News

Moe's Original Barbecue fundraiser for Brady Nickerson foundation
Maine high school students unveil 3D Smart Rocket Program
Maine high school students unveil 3D Smart Rocket Program
Penobscot man faces 40 years, $5 million fine for fentanyl trafficking
Penobscot man faces 40 years, $5 million fine for fentanyl trafficking
Tip-A-Cop
Bangor PD holds Tip-A-Cop event Friday