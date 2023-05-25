Bangor man arrested on assault charges of a child under 6

Gabriel Bocanegra
Gabriel Bocanegra(Penobscot County Jail)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor police say they arrested a man on Wednesday facing multiple assault charges of a child under the age of six.

They say 26-year-old Gabriel Bocanegra of Bangor and Connecticut was arrested after DHHS was contacted by a local medical facility after treating a child with significant injuries.

Bangor police say they responded and discovered suspicious bruising and severe healing pattern burn injuries to the back of the child

They say it was alleged the child was accidentally injured at his home but medical professionals say the injuries to the child were inflicted and not accidental.

After an investigation with DHHS caseworkers, Bocanegra was arrested and charged with two aggravated assault charges, one with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault of a child under six and endangering the welfare of a child.

He’s being held on $5,000 bail.

