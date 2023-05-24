‘We’re devastated’: Car crashes through hair salon

An Infiniti sedan crashed through a hair salon early Wednesday morning. (WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - A hair salon in Chalmette, Louisiana, is one of several businesses turning away customers after a car sped through the building early Wednesday morning.

Building owners are working on patching the gaping hole left by an Infiniti sedan after the car crashed through the Angel & Co. Hair Salon around 2 a.m.

First responders rushed to the scene to remove the car, but the damage had been done.

The crash broke a water line, which flooded the hair salon, and it broke a cooler in the neighboring convenience store.

Now business owners are trying to stay hopeful as they plan on rebuilding.

“We’re devastated,” said Angel & Co. business owner Angel Everhardt. “I had appointments on the book today, and for the whole week. So, we’re trying to figure out what to do because the building’s condemned, at least this part of it is.”

The condition of the driver was not readily available.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Crash in Newburgh
Police identify victim in deadly Newburgh crash
Two brothers have been indicted for charges stemming from a deadly snowmobile crash in...
Greene brothers indicted for charges stemming from deadly snowmobile crash
Madden served Bangor since 2021 and previously worked in Lowell and Old Town.
Bangor mourning death of firefighter
Police say 18-year-old Aden Zowghi of Bangor was arrested and is facing elevated aggravated...
Minor stabbed on Main St. in Bangor, police say

Latest News

This photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard overlooking Noverlooking Tumon Bay in Guam, as...
Typhoon Mawar flips cars, cuts power on Guam as scope of damage emerges in US Pacific territory
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reacts to applause as he gives his State of the State address...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launches 2024 presidential campaign to challenge Trump
Ed Sheeran surprised band students at a Florida high school with a classroom visit last week.
Ed Sheeran surprises high school students during band practice, donates guitars to music program
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, unstoppable musical force, dies at 83, manager says
A Missouri miner died this week after his truck overturned while working on a job site.
Worker dies in powered haulage accident at mining site, investigators say