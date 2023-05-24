Travis & Kelsey Mills win big on television game show

They walked away with $250,004!
By Brittany McHatten
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
UNIVERSAL CITY, California (WABI) - Travis Mills is a household name here in his home state of Maine.

Recently, the U.S. Army veteran had the chance to reach a national audience thanks to an appearance on a television game show.

Mills and his wife Kelsey were featured on NBC’s The Wall. The couple flew out to California in September to film, but couldn’t talk about their experience until after the episode’s May 16th airdate.

They walked away with $250,004!

After years of dedication to his non-profit, the Travis Mills Foundation, which supports injured veterans, this was a chance to do something for himself.

“That’s kind of how they framed it. They said, ‘You know, you do so much for the foundation and all the work that you guys do. This is about highlighting your story and things that you do, but also this is for you and Kelsey to do with what you what you please.’ And I was like, ‘Okay, wow, that’s, that’s crazy. But okay, well, I appreciate that,’” explained Mills.

Mills says they’re still in shock.

The check is currently in the mail. They haven’t decided what they’re going to do with the money just yet.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

