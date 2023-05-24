Three charged in Brewer drug bust

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Three men were arrested in Brewer Wednesday on drug charges.

Dashawn Harrington, 33, and Trevell Colter, 34, both of Bangor, and Brendy Flores, 31, of Allentown, Pennsylvania, are charged with aggravated drug trafficking.

Brewer Police say the charges are aggravated due to the arrest location on Betton Street, near the Brewer Waterfront Trail, a designated drug-free safe zone.

Police say they stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation just before 11:45 a.m. Wednesday morning and noted an expired registration and suspended license.

They say they found more than 120 grams of cocaine in a hidden compartment and seized more than $1,000 in suspected drug proceeds.

All three were taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

