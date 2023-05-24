Searching for hero in Hallowell fire rescue Tuesday night

Hallowell police say civilian helped save two people trapped on roof of burning building
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - Hallowell police are asking for your help...in finding a hero.

Fire broke out on Franklin Street in Hallowell Tuesday night.
Fire fighters were called out to this fire on Franklin Street just before 10 Tuesday night.

Two people were trapped on the roof, anxiously awaiting help.

The Hallowell Police department posed on their Facebook page that an officer was on scene in less than a minute. He along with another person found a ladder and together they pulled both residents to safety.

Now, Hallowell police are on a mission to find that Good Samaritan who helped with last night’s rescue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Department through Facebook.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a cause.

