Searching for hero in Hallowell fire rescue Tuesday night

HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - Hallowell police are asking for your help...in finding a hero.

Fire broke out on Franklin Street in Hallowell Tuesday night. (Hallowell police)

Fire fighters were called out to this fire on Franklin Street just before 10 Tuesday night.

Two people were trapped on the roof, anxiously awaiting help.

Hallowell police officer and civilian helped rescue two people trapped on roof of this burning building (Hallowell police)

The Hallowell Police department posed on their Facebook page that an officer was on scene in less than a minute. He along with another person found a ladder and together they pulled both residents to safety.

Hallowell police searching for person who helped one of their officers safely rescue two residents trapped on roof of burning building (Hallowell police)

Now, Hallowell police are on a mission to find that Good Samaritan who helped with last night’s rescue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Department through Facebook.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a cause.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.