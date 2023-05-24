Rain Tonight. Cooler & Breezy Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front continues to move from northwest to southeast. As the front passes, winds will turn out of the NNW and will bring a brief uptick in the winds. Behind the front, rain will spread across the region with an isolated thunderstorm possible across western parts of the state. The rain will arrive in the Bangor region by 6 PM. Downeast areas will be the last to see rain. The front will move to our east overnight, but rain will continue to wrap in to part of central, eastern & northern Maine into Thursday morning. Overnight lows will range from the upper 30s to the mid 40s.

Rainfall totals will range from 0.75″ to 1.25″ in the Mountains and over northern Maine. From the Foothills towards the coast, expect less than 0.5″.

Cooler air will move in behind the front. Highs on Thursday will range from the 40s over the Crown of Maine to the 50s elsewhere. Expect mostly cloudy to overcast skies along with a few wrap around showers for locations north & east of Bangor.

High pressure will gradually be building back in by the second half of the week. Friday will have partly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s.

The high will bring more sunshine and will protect us from any rainfall as we go into the holiday weekend. Temperatures through the weekend will feel more like summer with inland areas expecting highs in the 70s & 80s. Closer to the coast, temperatures will hit the upper 60s and low 70s.

Well above normal highs will continue for most of next week.

TONIGHT: Areas of rain overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 30s to the mid 40s. NNW wind 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy & cooler. Highs mostly in the 40s & 50s with a few 60s possible towards Augusta. Wrap around showers will continue for locations north & east of Bangor. Breezy northerly wind gusting to 30 mph at times.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s & 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs ranging from the upper 60s to the to the mid 80s.

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny with highs ranging from the upper 60s to the low 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s and 80s.

