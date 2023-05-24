Piscataquis Regional Food Center receives $10,000 grant

By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - A local food pantry has received a $10,000 grant from the Maine Community Foundation.

The Piscataquis Regional Food Center will use the funds to support their Dover-Foxcroft area food center.

The food center serves low income households in the area.

The organization says they’ve seen a 46% increase in people seeking assistance due to high food prices and reduced snap benefits.

