Piscataquis Regional Food Center receives $10,000 grant

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - A local food pantry has received a $10,000 grant from the Maine Community Foundation.

The Piscataquis Regional Food Center will use the funds to support their Dover-Foxcroft area food center.

The food center serves low income households in the area.

The organization says they’ve seen a 46% increase in people seeking assistance due to high food prices and reduced snap benefits.

For more information about the center and how to get assistance, click here.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.