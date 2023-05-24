Old Town wood shop destroyed by fire

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A wood shop in Old Town was destroyed after a fire early Tuesday morning.

According to the Old Town Fire Department, they got a call from a passerby around 12:30 a.m. about a large fire on West Old Town Road.

When they arrived, they saw a structure on fire near a residence.

They woke the homeowners who were unaware of the fire.

The roof was already gone and the walls had collapsed by the time crews arrived.

The structure was used as a wood shop for Bren’s Woodworks.

The building and its contents were destroyed.

The fire was ruled accidental, but the cause is unknown due to the extent of the damage.

