Old Town wood shop destroyed by fire

Fire on West Old Town Road in Old Town
Fire on West Old Town Road in Old Town(Bren's Woodworks)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A wood shop in Old Town was destroyed after a fire early Tuesday morning.

According to the Old Town Fire Department, they got a call from a passerby around 12:30 a.m. about a large fire on West Old Town Road.

When they arrived, they saw a structure on fire near a residence.

They woke the homeowners who were unaware of the fire.

The roof was already gone and the walls had collapsed by the time crews arrived.

The structure was used as a wood shop for Bren’s Woodworks.

The building and its contents were destroyed.

The fire was ruled accidental, but the cause is unknown due to the extent of the damage.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Crash in Newburgh
Police identify victim in deadly Newburgh crash
Two brothers have been indicted for charges stemming from a deadly snowmobile crash in...
Greene brothers indicted for charges stemming from deadly snowmobile crash
Madden served Bangor since 2021 and previously worked in Lowell and Old Town.
Bangor mourning death of firefighter
Police say 18-year-old Aden Zowghi of Bangor was arrested and is facing elevated aggravated...
Minor stabbed on Main St. in Bangor, police say

Latest News

Grump & Sunshine Bookshop
Sparks fly with new romance bookstore in Belfast
Brady Nickerson Foundation Benefit
A BBQ-Baseball-Brady Benefit Thursday in Bangor
Brewer drug arrest
Three charged in Brewer drug bust
Bar Harbor businesses
Bar Harbor businesses prepare for summer season