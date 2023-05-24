Nearly 200 laid off at manufacturing facility in Westbrook

These layoffs come just months after the company laid off 234 employees in February of this year.
These layoffs come just months after the company laid off 234 employees in February of this year.(wabi)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTBROOK, Maine (WMTW) - Just under 200 people have been laid off from a manufacturing company in Westbrook.

Abbott Labs, a global healthcare and diagnostic product manufacturer, has laid off 199 of its workers according to information available on the Maine Department of Labor website.

Maine’s Total Coverage reached out to the company for a statement. They provided the following statement:

“Since the start of the pandemic, Abbott has invested in and scaled up production in multiple facilities in the U.S. to help meet the country’s COVID testing needs. Now that COVID has transitioned to a more endemic, seasonal type of respiratory virus we’re continuing to adjust our workforce to align with market conditions. We appreciate the contributions of all of our workers at this site during a time when the country desperately needed COVID testing.”

The company goes on to say those who have been impacted will be offered severance and outplacement services.

Abbott adds that impacted employees will be considered for open positions in its company.

These layoffs come just months after the company laid off 234 employees in February of this year.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Crash in Newburgh
Police identify victim in deadly Newburgh crash
Two brothers have been indicted for charges stemming from a deadly snowmobile crash in...
Greene brothers indicted for charges stemming from deadly snowmobile crash
Madden served Bangor since 2021 and previously worked in Lowell and Old Town.
Bangor mourning death of firefighter
Police say 18-year-old Aden Zowghi of Bangor was arrested and is facing elevated aggravated...
Minor stabbed on Main St. in Bangor, police say

Latest News

fatal fire at Waterville apartment building
Investigators identify victim of fire at Waterville apartment building, reveal no sprinklers in building
A Black Hawk helicopter lands behind Nokomis High School in Newport.
RSU 19 students get hands on experience at Maine Army National Guard Day
Bangor man faces up to life in prison on drug, gun charges
WWII Soldier Returned Home
World War II POW identified, escorted home to New England to be buried