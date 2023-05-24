Nearly 200 laid off at manufacturing facility in Westbrook

WESTBROOK, Maine (WMTW) - Just under 200 people have been laid off from a manufacturing company in Westbrook.

Abbott Labs, a global healthcare and diagnostic product manufacturer, has laid off 199 of its workers according to information available on the Maine Department of Labor website.

Maine’s Total Coverage reached out to the company for a statement. They provided the following statement:

“Since the start of the pandemic, Abbott has invested in and scaled up production in multiple facilities in the U.S. to help meet the country’s COVID testing needs. Now that COVID has transitioned to a more endemic, seasonal type of respiratory virus we’re continuing to adjust our workforce to align with market conditions. We appreciate the contributions of all of our workers at this site during a time when the country desperately needed COVID testing.”

The company goes on to say those who have been impacted will be offered severance and outplacement services.

Abbott adds that impacted employees will be considered for open positions in its company.

These layoffs come just months after the company laid off 234 employees in February of this year.

